No Kuldeep, No Chahal: Matthew Hayden picks surprising India squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Interestingly, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has selected a power-packed middle-order with names like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson finding a place in the setup.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 6:49:34 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
No Kuldeep, No Chahal: Matthew Hayden picks surprising India squad for ODI World Cup 2023
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has made some startling choices in his India squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Hayden has not picked any wrist spinner in his 15 as both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are missing from the roster.

Interestingly, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has selected a power-packed middle-order with names like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson finding a place in the setup.
Also Read:
Rohit Sharma wants to get back into his 2019 mindset ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
Hayden is going with only two finger spinners in the squad in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Their all-round abilities add greater balance to the team.
There are four pacers in the side, namely: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. The rest of the top-order is fairly straightforward with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli forming the cream of the batting lineup.
Interestingly, there are three wicket-keepers in the 15. Ishan Kishan finds a place in the squad though both Rahul and Samson are present as well. Another absentee from Hayden's list is Tilak Varma.
The Mumbai Indians (MI) star has been fast-tracked into the ODI squad ahead of the Asia Cup. Hayden hailed his talent on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Award last week but Hayden seems to prefer Samson's experience over Varma's promise.
Matthew Hayden’s 15 for Team India for ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
 
 
