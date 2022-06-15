Viacom18 has acquired the rights to stream the Indian Premier League matches digitally in the Indian sub-continent for the 2023 to 2027 seasons. It also won the India digital rights for a special package of 18 games in every season.

Nita Ambani, the director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said, "Sports entertain us, inspire us and bring us together. Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league."

"Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the joyful experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are — in every part of our country and around the world," she added.

The IPL rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting

destinations in the country, the statement said, adding, "This will be an exceptional opportunity for advertisers to reach a larger, younger, more relevant and highly-engaged audience. The targeting opportunities because of Viacom18’s strategic partnership with Jio will be unparalleled."

Globally, Viacom18 has won television as well as digital rights in three out of five international territories, including major cricketing nations, the statement said.

"After bagging a slew of sporting rights in soccer (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue1), badminton, tennis and basketball (NBA), this is the first major foray of Viacom18 into cricket," the statement added.

Viacom18 outbid renowned broadcasters as well as digital companies to establish itself as a leading digital media, sports and entertainment destination.

"With its wide reach, strategic tie-ups and increasingly popular content bouquet, the digital platforms of Viacom18 are gearing up for leadership in India as well as with the Indian diaspora globally. With these IPL rights, Viacom18 will be able to take India’s biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country," the statement said.

The IPL rights will make the league available to every Indian in every part of the country, "including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content."

The company said it has demonstrated that it is building digital platforms of the future while it continues to strengthen traditional television broadcasting.

"It has state-of-the-art digital expertise to provide the best possible user experience to hundreds of millions of Indian and global consumers. The digital platforms utilise a combination of top-class content as well as digital prowess through big data analytics and predictive algorithms to offer contextualised

and relevant content to each consumer," the statement said.

