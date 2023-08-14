Nicholas Pooran shares images of bruises after Arshdeep Singh's delivery and Brandon King's shot

West Indies opener Brandon King propelled the chase from the start. His 55-ball 85 not out included six sixes — one of which brought up his 50 — and five fours. King shared a 107-run stand with Nicholas Pooran (47) for the second wicket.

After registering the five-match T20I series by 3-2, West Indies marked the first bilateral series win against India since 2016. Nicholas Pooran who scored 47 off 35 deliveries in the fifth T20 match also earned some war marks to show off.

Taking to his social media, the southpaw posted pictures of his bruised body that he picked after Arshdeep Singh's delivery and Brandon King's shot. He had a hit by the ball on his abdomen and one on his left forearm when he was standing at the non-striker's end.

“The after-effects thank you Brandon King and Arsdeep,” he wrote in his caption with a smiling emoji.

India was unchanged from the team that thrashed West Indies on Saturday by nine wickets. West Indies brought back pacer Alzarri Joseph and strengthened its spin options through Roston Chase with Obed McCoy and Odean Smith missing out. But Joseph was expensive. His three overs went for 41 runs with no wickets.

India won the third T20 by seven wickets in Providence, Guyana, before the series moved to Florida. West Indies won the second T20, also at Providence Stadium, by two wickets after the hosts also won the opener by four runs in Tarouba, Trinidad.

