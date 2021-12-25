NFT Auction: Bat signed by 2011 World Cup winning team fetches USD 25,000

A bat signed by the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team was sold for USD 25,000, while Australia opener David Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed SunRisers Hyderabad jersey fetched USD 30,000 in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai.

The NFT auction , conducted by CricFlix in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, witnessed a huge response for the historic digital artefacts, garnering a total of USD 3.35 lakh bidding on Friday.

While Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed jersey topped the chart with the highest bid, digital rights of the bat signed by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, which handed the country the ODI World Cup after 28 years, also attracted massive bidding.

The digital rights to the collection of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's 200th Test match were successfully bagged by an ardent Tendulkar fan, Amal Khan from Mumbai for Rs 30 lakh.

The collection, including a signed match jersey, special commemorative cover and autographed match ticket, was the first one to go under the hammer. An exclusive collection of 23 rare artefacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team's autographs of India's maiden tour to England in 1932 were sold for Rs 11 lakh and 10.5 lakh respectively. The CricFlix's auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman -signed NFT stamp being sold for nearly Rs 20 lakh.

Lata Mangeshkar concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for Rs 15.75 lakh. The Balasaheb Thackeray cartoons and autographs from India's first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for Rs 11.25 lakh.

For digital rights of India's first-ever Test skipper CK Naiyudu's collection, including his original bank account book and passport, were sold for Rs 5.60 lakhs and Rs 74 thousand respectively.

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami's 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched Rs 7.50 lakh. It was also the first-ever NFT from the women cricketing world.

"Authentic cricket memorabilia that included artefacts from historic moments, the auction received a huge response with over Rs 2.5 crore being collected," said Anwar Hussain, Co-Founder of CricFlix.

