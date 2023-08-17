Neymar Jr hails Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in transforming the Saudi Pro League

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has credited Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo for transforming the Saudi Pro League after the former’s switch to Al-Hilal.

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more,” Neymar said.

He added, “It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater.”

Neymar hailed the quality of players present in Al Hilal as well, saying that it is a factor that plays a big role in choosing the clubs that a footballer joins at any phase in their career.

He underlined that he is determined to realise the club’s objectives by claiming more titles and fulfilling their ambitions.

Al-Hilal has reportedly paid $98 million to PSG to secure the 31-year-old attacker. The player is likely to earn £ 138 million annually and will sign a two-year-long contract with the team.

PSG had broken the bank to sign Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee worth $242 million in 2017. The primary objective behind luring him to Paris was to satisfy the club’s ambitions of winning the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, Neymar was unable to deliver on that front for the team.

He scored 82 goals in 112 appearances in the Ligue 1 for PSG. However, his stint was marred by injury troubles and off-field controversies.

He never played more than 22 games in the 36-match league season in his six-year-long stint with the side. The closest they came to lifting the Champions League trophy was in 2019-20, but the team was defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the summit clash.

Neymar follows Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sadio Mane amongst other prominent footballing stars to shift to the Saudi Pro League in the last year.