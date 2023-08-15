Neymar Jr completes shock transfer to Al Hilal, set to earn over £ 138 million annually

2 Min Read
Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has completed the switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal with the club having completed the paperwork with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Monday.
Al-Hilal has reportedly paid $98 million to PSG to secure the 31-year-old attacker. The player is likely to earn £ 138 million annually and will sign a two-year-long contract with the team.
Neymar’s move to the middle-eastern emerged as a shocker with the Saudi side moving swiftly to rope in the forward. PSG was embroiled in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga for most of this window.
However, it recently appeared that the ex-FC Barcelona player wanted a switch. Initially, it appeared that he could be heading back to Catalan club but Al-Hilal entered the picture and got the deal done flawlessly to bring another megastar from European football to Saudi Arabia this summer.
Neymar Jr to Al Hilal, deal now signed! All documents are completed — and medical tests were also successfully passed earlier today 🔵🇸🇦🛩️ Told Neymar is expected to travel to Saudi later this week, not on Tuesday per current plan.Deal sealed, Ney joins Saudi league. pic.twitter.com/HpmTfMrrot— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023
PSG broke the bank to sign Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee worth $242 million in 2017. The primary objective behind luring him to Paris was to satisfy the club’s ambitions of winning the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, Neymar was unable to deliver on that front for the team.
The closest they came to lifting the Champions League trophy was in 2019-20, but the team was defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the summit clash.
Neymar follows Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sadio Mane amongst other prominent footballing stars to shift to the Saudi Pro League in the last year.
