Neymar informs PSG that he wants to leave the club in this summer transfer window

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a fee of £190 million that still remains the most expensive sum paid by a club to sign a footballer. However, his stint with the Parisian club has blown hot and cold with the player failing to deliver the coveted the UEFA Champions League title to the team.

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he wishes to leave the club in this summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 outfit is hearing offers for the ex-FC Barcelona attacker as he prepares to depart from the team.

PSG has put a price tag between £50m-£80m with the 31-year-old wanting to return to Barcelona. However, there are doubts whether the La Liga giants can afford him considering their prevalent financial concerns, Sky Sports News reports.

Chelsea had held discussions regarding Neymar with PSG in January and a host of clubs from across Europe, South America, and even Saudi Arabia are expected to line up to sign him.

PSG is dealing with a turbulent summer transfer window, which kicked off with Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi leaving the club to join Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami CF for free. That was followed by Kylian Mbappe’s refusal to sign a contract extension to his deal that ends in 2024. PSG remains insistent that they would not allow the French skipper to depart for free next summer, as they are convinced that he has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in 2024 with a huge signing bonus.

He has won five Ligue 1 seasons with them but the club looks to hit the reboot button with the arrival of a new manager in Luis Enrique and a host of young stars in Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, and Ousmane Dembele.