News making rounds about my social media earnings is not true, clarifies Virat Kohli in latest tweet

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making the rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli has cleared the air over a recent report regarding his income from his social media handles. “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making the rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Also Read:

As per a report by hopperhq, an Instagram scheduling tool, Kohli earns $ 1,384,000 for one Instagram post. This makes Kohli, who is also the most followed Asian on Istagram, the highest earning Asian on the list and 14th overall, just behind American actress, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez. The list is dominated by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo who earns a sum of $ 3,234,000 for one Instagram post. Ronaldo also became the first person to have over 600 million followers on Instagram.

Besides Kohli, other prominent Asians who feature in the list are singer and dancer Lisa Manobal (ranked 26th), actress Priyanka Chopra, (ranked 29th), actor, singer, model and businessman Lee Min-ho (ranked 55), author, actor, movie director, YouTuber Raditya Dika (ranked 73), Internet personality Riyaz Aly (ranked 77), actress, model and singer Davika Hoorne (ranked 80th) and actress Song Hyeko (ranked 93rd). Besides Kohli, other prominent Asians who feature in the list are singer and dancer Lisa Manobal (ranked 26th), actress Priyanka Chopra, (ranked 29th), actor, singer, model and businessman Lee Min-ho (ranked 55), author, actor, movie director, YouTuber Raditya Dika (ranked 73), Internet personality Riyaz Aly (ranked 77), actress, model and singer Davika Hoorne (ranked 80th) and actress Song Hyeko (ranked 93rd).

However, Kohli’s clarification potentially raises doubts over the authenticity of the statistics presented in the list. The former Indian skipper is on a break from cricketing action currently as the Indian team is engaged in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. He will be back on the field in the Asia Cup that is set to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 onwards.