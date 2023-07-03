Newcastle United make a big statement by signing AC Milan midfielder for a club-record fee

The 23-year-old has been associated with AC Milan for the past three seasons. He started his professional career with Brescia in the Serie B and spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Rossoneri. His move to the club was made permanent in 2021 and Tonali played an integral role in helping the team win the Serie A title that season.

Newcastle United FC have made a statement signing Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for €70m from AC Milan on a five-year contract. The Magpies have thus rounded off their most expensive transfer of all time, a couple of years after their acquisition by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Last season, he scored twice and notched seven assists playing as a defensive midfielder in the Italian top flight. In 30 starts, he recorded 1.9 tackles and 0.7 interceptions on average per game in the league. He delivered 1.8 key passes in every match and completed 81 percent of his passes, in addition to playing 2.5 long balls as well.

Newcastle are managed by ex-Bournemouth FC boss Eddie Howe and have secured a place in the next season of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of finishing fourth in the Premier League standings last season. They won 19 games and drew 14 others whilst losing only five to mark a remarkable resurgence under the new ownership.

With promising players like Kieran Trippier and Tonali on the roster, Newcastle will look to improve upon their performances and results as compared to the previous season. “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career. I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have,” Tonali said upon making the big switch to the Premier League.