Newcastle United make a big statement by signing AC Milan midfielder for a club-record fee

Newcastle United FC have made a statement signing Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for €70m from AC Milan on a five-year contract. The Magpies have thus rounded off their most expensive transfer of all time, a couple of years after their acquisition by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 23-year-old has been associated with AC Milan for the past three seasons. He started his professional career with Brescia in the Serie B and spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Rossoneri. His move to the club was made permanent in 2021 and Tonali played an integral role in helping the team win the Serie A title that season.

Last season, he scored twice and notched seven assists playing as a defensive midfielder in the Italian top flight. In 30 starts, he recorded 1.9 tackles and 0.7 interceptions on average per game in the league. He delivered 1.8 key passes in every match and completed 81 percent of his passes, in addition to playing 2.5 long balls as well.