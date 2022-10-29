Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Saturday, October 29.
Poor start from Kumara as he concedes FOUR on the very 1st ball. Philips rotates strike with a single on the 2nd delivery. Kumara then oversteps on the 4th ball resulting in a no-ball and free-hit. Philips only gets a top-edge to long-on on the free-hit for 2 runs. Kumara then slips one WIDE down leg. He concedes singles off the last two balls. 12 runs come off the over.
New Zealand 42/3 after 8 overs.
Hasaranga really should’ve had a wicket but Nissanka puts down a sitter. Hasaranga gives away just 4 runs off the first 4 balls. He then offers flight on the 5th delivery and Philips wants to launch it over cover but ends up sending it straight to long-off. Nissanka should’ve taken the catch but it hits his palm and pops out. 5 runs come off the over.
New Zealand 30/3 after 7 overs.
Final over of the powerplay and Mitchell tucks the 1st ball for a single. Philips then lands a counter-punch as he cuts the 2nd ball for FOUR. However, Rajitha responds superbly with three dots in a row after that boundary. Philips punches the last ball towards mid-off and a fumble lets them grab a single. Just 6 runs come off the over.
New Zealand 25/3 after 6 overs.
Sri Lanka are pulling all the strings here. Theekshana doesn’t give anything away cheaply as the batters only get 4 runs in the over, all in the form of singles. The Kiwis cannot afford to lose any more wickets in the powerplay but also need to start giving the scoring rate a boost.
New Zealand 19/3 after 5 overs.
What a start this is for Sri Lanka! Rajitha starts off with two dots but Williamson latches onto the 3rd as he pulls fiercely for FOUR. Rajitha then responds superbly with a couple more short deliveries to build pressure. CAUGHT! He then goes full outside off and Williamson goes for a big booming drive but only gets an outside edge to the keeper. Just 4 runs and a wicket come off the over.
New Zealand 15/3 after 4 overs.
Another excellent over for Sri Lanka. Williamson grabs a single on the 1st delivery. BOWLED! Dhananjaya then beats Conway with flight as the 2nd ball flattens the middle-stump. New Zealand losing both openers cheaply this time and inside the powerplay. Philips meanwhile walks out and gets off the mark with a superb shot for FOUR. Just 5 runs come off the over.
New Zealand 11/2 after 3 overs.