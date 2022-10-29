Homesports news

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: SL on top as NZ lose top 3 batters in powerplay

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Saturday, October 29.

Live Updates

Poor start from Kumara as he concedes FOUR on the very 1st ball. Philips rotates strike with a single on the 2nd delivery. Kumara then oversteps on the 4th ball resulting in a no-ball and free-hit. Philips only gets a top-edge to long-on on the free-hit for 2 runs. Kumara then slips one WIDE down leg. He concedes singles off the last two balls. 12 runs come off the over. 

New Zealand 42/3 after 8 overs. 

FOUR! Short down leg on the 1st delivery and Philips swivels as he pulls it past fine leg. 

Lahiru Kumara, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Hasaranga really should’ve had a wicket but Nissanka puts down a sitter. Hasaranga gives away just 4 runs off the first 4 balls. He then offers flight on the 5th delivery and Philips wants to launch it over cover but ends up sending it straight to long-off. Nissanka should’ve taken the catch but it hits his palm and pops out. 5 runs come off the over. 

New Zealand 30/3 after 7 overs. 

DROPPED! That should've been taken. Hasaranga tosses it up and Philips goes inside out and ends up sending the ball aerially straight towards Pathum Nissanka at long-off who puts down a sitter. 

Wanindu Hasaranga, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

Final over of the powerplay and Mitchell tucks the 1st ball for a single. Philips then lands a counter-punch as he cuts the 2nd ball for FOUR. However, Rajitha responds superbly with three dots in a row after that boundary. Philips punches the last ball towards mid-off and a fumble lets them grab a single. Just 6 runs come off the over. 

New Zealand 25/3 after 6 overs. 

FOUR! Short from Rajitha and Philips is onto it as he cuts past the man at point. 

Sri Lanka are pulling all the strings here. Theekshana doesn’t give anything away cheaply as the batters only get 4 runs in the over, all in the form of singles. The Kiwis cannot afford to lose any more wickets in the powerplay but also need to start giving the scoring rate a boost. 

New Zealand 19/3 after 5 overs. 

Maheesh Theekshana [1.0-0-3-1] is back into the attack as Daryl Mitchell enters the attack. 

What a start this is for Sri Lanka! Rajitha starts off with two dots but Williamson latches onto the 3rd as he pulls fiercely for FOUR. Rajitha then responds superbly with a couple more short deliveries to build pressure. CAUGHT! He then goes full outside off and Williamson goes for a big booming drive but only gets an outside edge to the keeper. Just 4 runs and a wicket come off the over. 

New Zealand 15/3 after 4 overs. 

And another one! Williamson with a big slash outside off but he only gets a thick outside edge on it which flies into the gloves of the keeper. 

Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Rajitha 8 (13)

FOUR! Pulled with authority by Williamson who beats a diving fielder at deep square leg. 

Another excellent over for Sri Lanka. Williamson grabs a single on the 1st delivery. BOWLED! Dhananjaya then beats Conway with flight as the 2nd ball flattens the middle-stump. New Zealand losing both openers cheaply this time and inside the powerplay. Philips meanwhile walks out and gets off the mark with a superb shot for FOUR. Just 5 runs come off the over. 

New Zealand 11/2 after 3 overs. 

FOUR! Off the mark in style as Philips smacks the back of length delivery through the gap at cover.