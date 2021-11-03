New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Guptill brings up FIFTY as NZ recover from shaky start

Phillips heaves at the 1st ball but it only flies off the inside edge for a single. Guptill slices the 2nd ball straight to extra cover. Evans sends the next two balls wide and has to reload. The 3rd ball is short and this time Guptill pulls powerfully over mid-wicket for SIX. Evans switches to round the wicket now and finds the yorker which Guptill squeezes to fine leg for 2 runs. Guptill sweeps the 5th ball for a single. Phllips sends the last ball to long-on for a single. 13 runs come off the over. Guptill is on 92*, within touching distance of a T20I hundred.New Zealand 150/3 after 17 overs.