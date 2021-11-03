New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Guptill brings up FIFTY as NZ recover from shaky start

Excellent work by Guptill as he slogs at the 2nd ball to send it flying for SIX and bring up his FIFTY. He has kept New Zealand in the game after that shaky start. Guptill isn’t done yet though as he pulls the 4th ball past short fine leg for FOUR. He then grabs a single on the 5th ball. DROPPED! Leask does really well to get to the ball but he doesn’t manage to hold on as the ball slips through his palms. Scotland could’ve really used that wicket to break the Kiwis’ momentum. 14 runs come off the over.

New Zealand 106/3 after 13 overs.