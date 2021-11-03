0

New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Guptill brings up FIFTY as NZ recover from shaky start

By Dustin Yarde
Follow the LIVE score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash between New Zealand and Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on November 3.

New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Guptill brings up FIFTY as NZ recover from shaky start

  • Phillips heaves at the 1st ball but it only flies off the inside edge for a single. Guptill slices the 2nd ball straight to extra cover. Evans sends the next two balls wide and has to reload. The 3rd ball is short and this time Guptill pulls powerfully over mid-wicket for SIX. Evans switches to round the wicket now and finds the yorker which Guptill squeezes to fine leg for 2 runs. Guptill sweeps the 5th ball for a single. Phllips sends the last ball to long-on for a single. 13 runs come off the over. Guptill is on 92*, within touching distance of a T20I hundred.

    New Zealand 150/3 after 17 overs. 

  • SIX! Guptill is on a roll here as he nails the pull again to send the short ball flying over mid-wicket. 

  • Alasdair Evans [3.0-0-35-0] is back into the attack.

  • Sharif starts well giving away just 3 runs off the first 3 balls. Guptill has had enough of running and just stands tall to pull the 4th ball over mid-wicket for SIX. He then lifts the 5th ball over cover for 2 runs. Sharif ends with a low full toss and Guptill again sends it flying for SIX. 17 runs come off the over. 

    New Zealand 137/3 after 16 overs. 

  • SIX! Full toss right in the slot now from Sharif and Guptill sends it flying into the stands over cow corner. 

  • SIX! Sharif bangs it short and Guptill doesn't hesitate as he pulls it high over mid-wicket for a maximum. 

  • Safyaan Sharif [2.0-0-2-2] is back into the attack.

  • The Kiwis are looking to accelerate now as Guptill sends the 1st ball flying for SIX. He slogs again at the 2nd ball but it takes an inside edge for a single. Philips mistimes the shot on the 4th ball as it falls safely at mid-wicket for 2 runs. He then pulls the 5th ball for a single. Wheal ends with a good yorker which Guptill can only block out. 10 runs come off the over.

    New Zealand 120/3 after 15 overs. 

  • SIX! Wheal starts with a slower delivery and Guptill goes for the big heave but it flies off the top-edge. Leask waits for it at backward square leg but the ball only just clears the ropes. 

  • Bradley Wheal [2.0-0-24-0] is back into the attack.

  • Watt comes back into the attack and sends down another tidy over. He gives away just 4 runs in it. Watt has figures of 1/9 from his 3 overs so far. Looks like the Kiwis are just bidding their time against him and not taking any risks. 

    New Zealand 110/3 after 14 overs. 

  • Mark Watt [2.0-0-5-1] is back into the attack.

  • Excellent work by Guptill as he slogs at the 2nd ball to send it flying for SIX and bring up his FIFTY. He has kept New Zealand in the game after that shaky start. Guptill isn’t done yet though as he pulls the 4th ball past short fine leg for FOUR. He then grabs a single on the 5th ball. DROPPED! Leask does really well to get to the ball but he doesn’t manage to hold on as the ball slips through his palms. Scotland could’ve really used that wicket to break the Kiwis’ momentum. 14 runs come off the over. 

    New Zealand 106/3 after 13 overs. 

  • DROPPED! Big hit from Phillips as he uses the slog-sweep but doesn't get enough distance on the shot. Leask covers good ground to get there but the ball just slips through his palms. 

  • FIFTY up for Guptill! 54 (35)

  • SIX! Guptill is really stepping onto the gas now as he gets down on one knee and sends the ball flying miles over long-on for a maximum. Guptill brings up his FIFTY with that shot! 

  • Chris Greaves [2.0-0-12-0] is back into the attack.

  • Evans starts the over well as he gives away just 2 runs off the first 3 balls. The 3rd delivery is a poor short ball down leg and Guptill pulls it superbly for a flat SIX. He’s not letting any poor delivery go unpunished. Both batters grab singles off the last two balls. 10 runs come off the over. 

    New Zealand 92/3 after 12 overs. 

  • SIX! Short down leg and Guptill pulls it for another flat six over square leg. 

  • Alasdair Evans [2.0-0-25-0] is back into the attack.

  • Phillips works the 1st ball through mid-wicket for 2 runs. He nudges the next ball into the same pocket for 2 more. Leask tosses up the 4th ball and this time Leask sends it flying over cow corner for SIX. Both batters grab singles to close out the over. 12 runs come off it. 

    New Zealand 82/3 after 11 overs. 

  • SIX! Leask tosses it up to Phillips who gets down on one knee to slog sweep over cow corner. 

  • Michael Leask, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.

  • Greaves gives away just 4 runs off the first 4 balls. He then sends down a poor half-tracker outside off and Guptill cuts it past point for FOUR. Guptill then looks to cut again on the last ball but only sends it rolling back to the bowler. 8 runs come off the over. 

    New Zealand 70/3 after 10 overs. 

  • FOUR! Width on offer as Greaves sends it short and wide to Guptill who duly slashes it past point for four. 

  • Both Guptill and Phillips are really struggling to find the right timing on this surface. Watt meanwhile does well to not give them any opportunity to find easy boundaries. Scotland have stuck to good back of length deliveries which is making life quite difficult for the batters. Just 4 runs come off the over.  

    New Zealand 62/3 after 9 overs. 

  • A good over from Greaves to keep up the pressure as he gives away just 4 runs. However, the real highlight of the over comes from Cross behind the wickets as he chirps, “C’mon Greavo you’ve got the whole of India behind you!” Remember a defeat for New Zealand puts India right back in the mix for the semifinal spots. 

    New Zealand 58/3 after 8 overs. 

  • Chris Greaves, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.

  • Excellent start by Watt as he strikes with his very first ball. Cross does well too behind the wickets as Conway gets a faint edge into the keeper’s gloves. Phillips walks out to bat and misses with the sweep as it deflects off his pads for a leg bye. Guptill eases the 3rd ball to mid-on for a single. Watt then sends down 3 dot balls to Phillips. Just 2 runs and a wicket come from the over. 

    New Zealand 54/3 after 7 overs. 

  • Glenn Phillips, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

Hello and welcome to another day of pulsating action from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 being hosted at the UAE and Oman. We have another double-header lined up today as New Zealand take on Scotland in this game followed by India vs Afghanistan at 7:30 PM IST.
Things are really heating up in the Super 12 stage as the teams battle for a berth in the semifinals. New Zealand need a win to keep up the pressure on Afghanistan who currently occupy second spot. Scotland meanwhile will be playing for pride after back-to-back defeats and will be eager to impress against a strong Kiwi unit.
