Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final as New Zealand and Pakistan lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.
Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain): Even we would have batted first. We'll try to take advantage of the early conditions and put pressure on them. Same team. We lost our first two matched but the way the team played in the last three matches, we are confident as a team and we'll look to carry that momentum. New Zealand have quality players, we'll try to be calm and play according to the situation. We are trying to focus on this match.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand Captain): We are gonna have a bat. Used surface, not much grass on it. We're going with the same team. Same pitch but different I reckon. It's important we adjust to those changing conditions and assess quickly. There are a few unknowns, important we stick to our plans. Our focus is on this game, what we want to do here and really try and express ourselves with the cricket that we've been playing.
NZ vs PAK Playing XIs: Both teams name unchanged sides from their last game as they look for consistency going into the knockouts.
New Zealand - Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Pakistan - Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam isn't leaving anything to chance today as he gives the SCG pitch an extremely close inspection! The Toss will be really important today as you can never account for scoreboard pressure in high-stakes knockout games.
The SCG is the only ground to see 200+ totals in this World Cup and is also the only stadium to witness not one but two centuries this tournament.
Matthew Hayden Promises 'Something Special' from Babar Azam - The Pakistan captain may be the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the last World Cup, however he has failed to fire in the ongoing showpiece. Babar's 33-ball 25 against Bangladesh was his best in the last five matches at the ongoing World Cup.
However, Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden has backed his under-fire skipper Babar Azam to produce "something very special" in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. Here's what he had to say ahead of today's encounter.
"There's no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him an even greater player...You can't continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus. There's got to be moments in time where there's a lull. And as we all know about the weather, once there's a lull, there's often a storm that follows. So look out, rest of the world, because I think you're about to see something very special from Babar. Don't be surprised whatsoever if you don't see some fireworks because very special players don't often stay down for long."
WHILE WE WAIT: Remember India take on England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow! With the Toss still 25 mins away why not have a peep at the preview for tomorrow's blockbuster - India vs England T20 World Cup 2nd Semifinal preview
NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss scheduled for 1 PM IST.
New Zealand Possible XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Pakistan Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.