New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Conway follows Williamson to the dugout as NZ lose 4th wicket

Excellent work from Birkenstock as he builds the pressure and reaps the reward off the final delivery. The pacer bowls to his field and gives away just singles off the first 3 balls. Conway has a wild slog at the 4th ball as the pressure builds but misses completely. Conway punches the 5th ball to long-on for a single. RUN OUT! Phillips calls for two on the last ball but Erasmus is onto the ball in a flash and the throw is nice and flat as Conway doesn’t make it back in time. Just 5 runs and a wicket from the over.

New Zealand 87/4 after 14 overs.