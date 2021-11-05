0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • sports>

  • New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Conway follows Williamson to the dugout as NZ lose 4th wicket

New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Conway follows Williamson to the dugout as NZ lose 4th wicket

Profile image
By Dustin Yarde  | IST (Updated)
Mini

Follow the LIVE score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between New Zealand and Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on November 5.

New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Conway follows Williamson to the dugout as NZ lose 4th wicket

  • Excellent work from Birkenstock as he builds the pressure and reaps the reward off the final delivery. The pacer bowls to his field and gives away just singles off the first 3 balls. Conway has a wild slog at the 4th ball as the pressure builds but misses completely. Conway punches the 5th ball to long-on for a single. RUN OUT! Phillips calls for two on the last ball but Erasmus is onto the ball in a flash and the throw is nice and flat as Conway doesn’t make it back in time. Just 5 runs and a wicket from the over.

    New Zealand 87/4 after 14 overs. 

  • Great work from Namibia as they get another wicket. Phillips flicks the ball to mid-wicket and calls for two. The Namibia skipper Erasmus charges onto the ball and sends down a good flat throw to Birkenstock who whips off the bails in a flash to catch Conway just inches short of safety. 

    Conway run out (Karl Birkenstock) 17 (18) 

  • Namibia are doing really well here as Erasmus gives away just 1 run and grabs a wicket in the over. Williamson goes for the slog sweep on the 1st ball but only drags the ball back onto the stumps. Phillips walks out to bat and cannot get any runs off the next 4 balls. He finally drives the last ball to long-off to get off the mark with a single. 

    New Zealand 82/3 after 13 overs. 

  • Glenn Phillips, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

  • Erasmus emerges on top in the battle of the captains! He sends down a flatter delivery outside off and Williamson goes for the slog sweep only to chop the ball back onto the stumps. 

    Williamson b Erasmus 28 (25)

  • Gerhard Erasmus [1.0-0-3-0] is back into the attack.

  • An excellent first over from Birkenstock as he gives away just 4 runs after that expensive over from Loftie-Eaton. Williamson and Mitchell show some intent in this over to go for the big shots but Birkenstock sticks to a nice shorter length making it difficult for the batters to find the gaps. 

    New Zealand 81/2 after 12 overs. 

  • Karl Birkenstock, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.

  • Finally Williamson breaks the shackles and gets some quick runs. Both batters grab singles off the first 3 balls. Williamson flicks the 4th ball towards long-on for 2 runs. He then slog sweeps on the next ball for SIX and dances out to send the last ball flying past the bowler for FOUR. 15 runs come off the over.

    New Zealand 77/2 after 11 overs. 

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries as Williamson skips out and smacks the last ball straight down the ground. 

  • SIX! A bit too full from Loftie-Eaton and Williamson connects with the slog sweep to send it flying over deep mid-wicket. 

  • Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton [1.0-0-9-0] is back into the attack.

  • Smart move by the Namibia captain as he senses the two batters are struggling against the spinners and brings himself into the attack. Williamson and Conway aren’t too keen to go for the big shots with the lack of pace on offer and only grab singles off the over. Just 3 runs come off this over and Namibia will be pleased with this total at the half-way point of the innings. 

    New Zealand 62/2 after 10 overs. 

  • Gerhard Erasmus, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.

  • Good over by Scholtz as just 4 runs come off it. Both Williamson and Conway aren’t taking any risks against the spinners and seem content with just rotating strike at the moment. New Zealand seem to be intent on waiting for the latter overs before going for the risky shots. 

    New Zealand 59/2 after 9 overs. 

  • Loftie-Eaton does well to give away just singles off the first 3 balls. Conway drills the 4th ball straight down the ground and Smit does really well to cut off the boundary with a dive and give away just 2 runs. The next ball is a tad too full and this time Conway drills it with power giving Smit no chance to cut off the FOUR. 9 runs come off the over.

    New Zealand 55/2 after 8 overs. 

  • FOUR! Too full from Loftie-Eaton and Conway drills it straight down the ground for four. 

  • Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.

  • Really good start from Namibia as they get rid of both Kiwi openers. Scholtz does really well to drag back his length at the last moment and Mitchell fails to adjust as he holes out at cover. Conway walks out to bat and both batters just grab singles off the next 3 balls. Scholtz tosses up the last ball and Conway only finds the man at mid-wicket with a flick. Excellent over as just 3 runs and a wicket come off it. 

    New Zealand 46/2 after 7 overs. 

  • Devon Conway, left handed bat, comes to the crease.

  • Smart bowling from Scholtz as he spots Mitchell skipping out and drags back his length. Mitchell who goes for the big shot only gets a big leading edge towards cover where van Lingen manages to hold onto the ball.

    Daryl Mitchell c Michael van Lingen b Scholtz 19 (15)

  • Mitchell is forced to defend on the first 2 balls but grabs a quick single on the 3rd delivery. Williamson clips the 4th ball to deep mid-wicket for a run. The 5th ball is a poor full delivery down leg and Mitchell just helps it along to the fine leg fence for FOUR. He then plays the last ball with soft hands for a quick single. 7 runs come off the over. 

    New Zealand 43/1 after 6 overs. 

  • FOUR! Full onto the pads from Trumpelmann and Mitchell just flicks it with ease past backward square leg.

  • Ruben Trumpelmann [1.0-0-4-0] is back into the attack.

  • Wiese gives Namibia the start they would’ve been hoping for as he strikes with his 1st delivery in the over. It’s a slower ball and Guptill who was looking to drive just holes out at mid-off. Williamson walks out to bat and gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd delivery. Mitchell pushes the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Wiese beats the outside edge of Williamson on the 5th ball. The Kiwi skipper however cuts the last ball beautifully for FOUR. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.

    New Zealand 36/1 after 5 overs. 

  • FOUR! Good timing from Williamson as he just cuts the back of length delivery past point to find the ropes.

  • Kane Williamson, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

  • Wiese sends down a slower full delivery outside off and Guptill looks to drive but is early into the shot as the ball flies aerially towards mid-off where Trumpelmann makes no mistake. 

    Guptill c Trumpelmann b Wiese 18 (18)

  • Guptill pulls the 2nd ball from Smith high over mid-wicket for 2 runs. DROPPED! He then smacks the 3rd ball hard towards extra cover and Williams throws himself to his right and gets a hand to the ball but it doesn’t stick. That was quite a difficult take and the fielder actually saved his team a boundary as they get just a single. Mitchell chips the 4th ball over mid-on for FOUR. He then pulls the last ball through mid-wicket for 2 runs. 9 runs come off the over.

    New Zealand 30/0 after 4 overs. 

  • FOUR! Good timing from Mitchell as he just drives on the up to send the full delivery from Smit over mid-on. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 36 at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 being held at the UAE and Oman. To kick-off today's double header we have New Zealand locking horns with Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
The Kiwis can leapfrog Afghanistan to take 2nd spot in the group with a win today. With only the top two teams making it to the next round and Pakistan having already secured qualification into the semifinals, New Zealand will want to consolidate their place and avoid a last-minute scrap by grabbing the 2 points on offer today.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs; here is how it happened