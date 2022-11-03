New Zealand vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Preview: Probable 11, weather, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By CNBCTV18.COM

New Zealand can seal their passage into the semifinals with a victory while Ireland will be playing for pride as they target a second win in the Super 12 stage.

New Zealand will be eager to bounce back from their maiden defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and seal passage into the semifinals with a win against Ireland when the two teams clash in their final Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4.

The Kiwis are currently seated on top spot of the Group 1 table courtesy a better net run rate despite being locked on points with England and Australia below them. Ireland meanwhile are long knocked out of the semifinal race having won just one game in the Super 12 phase.

Also Read

Kane Williamson’s men suffered their first defeat of the tournament in their latest outing, losing by 20 runs to a rampant England team. The Kiwi bowlers went for runs as Jos Buttler (73) led his team to a healthy total of 179/6.

After losing both openers early, Glenn Phillips then tried to rescue his team with a brave knock of 62 from just 36 balls. However, his dismissal in the 18th over spelt the end of the Kiwi’s resistance as England bowlers managed to keep New Zealand at bay.

Ireland meanwhile come into this game fresh from a heavy 42-run drubbing by Australia. Barry McCarthy (3/29) bowled a superb spell, getting rid of the Aussie top-three. However, barring Josh Little (2/21) there was very little support as Australia posted 179/5.

Wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker was the last man standing for Ireland as he finished unbeaten on 71 from just 48 balls but could only lead his team to 137 in 18.1 overs.

The Irish will be up against a Kiwi side who have been dominant so far in the tournament. Williamson’s team have the highest net run rate of +2.233 than any other team in the Super 12 stage and they’ll be eager to seal passage into the final four without any blips.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Ireland: L-NR-W-L-W

New Zealand: L-W-W-NR-L

Ireland vs New Zealand (Head to Head in T20Is):

Matches played: 4

New Zealand: 4

Ireland: 0

Adelaide Pitch and Weather Conditions: The pitch at the Adelaide Oval generally favours the batters who can target the square boundaries which are on the shorter side as compared to the straight ones. A sunny day is predicted with no forecast of rain.

NZ vs IRE Probable XI:

New Zealand Possible XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Ireland Possible XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Josh Little.

NZ vs IRE Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Keepers – Devon Conway, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Joshua Little

Betting Odds (bet365)

Ireland: 6.50

New Zealand: 1.11

Where to watch: The match begins at 9:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.