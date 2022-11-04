T20 World Cup NZ vs IRE LIVE: Ireland win toss and opt to bowl first, unchanged playing XIs for both teams

Summary
New Zealand vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live scores, updates, and commentary: Catch the Live scores, updates, and commentary from New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match happening at Adelaide Oval, on CNBCTV18.com.
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell,
Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher,
George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
New Zealand still in good position despite England loss: Mitchell Santner
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is confident his side can still advance to the next phase of the Twenty20 World Cup despite their 20-run defeat to England in Brisbane on Tuesday.
The Black Caps, runners-up to Australia in 2021, must beat Ireland in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday to be sure of progressing.
Ireland have already provided a couple of upsets at the tournament, seeing off West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 phase before beating England last week, but Santner says New Zealand should get the job done.
"I guess we're still in a pretty good position," he said.
"We'll obviously reflect on tonight, what went well, what didn't go so well, and move on to Ireland in a few days time on a different wicket, different place.
"They've shown us they're a pretty quality side, so we have to be firing to beat them."
New Zealand top Group 1 ahead of England and Australia thanks to a superior net run rate with one round of matches remaining. Only the top two finishers advance to the semis.
Ireland are two points off top spot and could still advance with a win over the New Zealanders.
"We've seen throughout this tournament there's been upsets," said Santner. "I guess the nature of T20 cricket, if one or two guys step up on the day, they can kind of turn games.
"So we know Ireland are a very good team. We're not sure what Adelaide is going to give us, but we'll do our prep and see what we're going to get against and format a plan against a pretty good side."
New Zealand will be eager to bounce back from their maiden defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and seal passage into the semifinals with a win against Ireland when the two teams clash in their final Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4.
The Kiwis are currently seated on top spot of the Group 1 table courtesy a better net run rate despite being locked on points with England and Australia below them. Ireland meanwhile are long knocked out of the semifinal race having won just one game in the Super 12 phase.
Kane Williamson’s men suffered their first defeat of the tournament in their latest outing, losing by 20 runs to a rampant England team. The Kiwi bowlers went for runs as Jos Buttler (73) led his team to a healthy total of 179/6.
After losing both openers early, Glenn Phillips then tried to rescue his team with a brave knock of 62 from just 36 balls. However, his dismissal in the 18th over spelt the end of the Kiwi’s resistance as England bowlers managed to keep New Zealand at bay.
Ireland meanwhile come into this game fresh from a heavy 42-run drubbing by Australia. Barry McCarthy (3/29) bowled a superb spell, getting rid of the Aussie top-three. However, barring Josh Little (2/21) there was very little support as Australia posted 179/5.
Wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker was the last man standing for Ireland as he finished unbeaten on 71 from just 48 balls but could only lead his team to 137 in 18.1 overs.
The Irish will be up against a Kiwi side who have been dominant so far in the tournament. Williamson’s team have the highest net run rate of +2.233 than any other team in the Super 12 stage and they’ll be eager to seal passage into the final four without any blips.
Form Guide (last five matches)
Ireland: L-NR-W-L-W
New Zealand: L-W-W-NR-L
Ireland vs New Zealand (Head to Head in T20Is):
Matches played: 4
New Zealand: 4
Ireland: 0
Adelaide Pitch and Weather Conditions: The pitch at the Adelaide Oval generally favours the batters who can target the square boundaries which are on the shorter side as compared to the straight ones. A sunny day is predicted with no forecast of rain.
NZ vs IRE Probable XI:
New Zealand Possible XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Ireland Possible XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Josh Little.
NZ vs IRE Top Fantasy Pick suggestions
Keepers – Devon Conway, Lorcan Tucker
Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders – Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher
Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Joshua Little
Betting Odds (bet365)
Ireland: 6.50
New Zealand: 1.11
Where to watch: The match begins at 9:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.