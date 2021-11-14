New Zealand vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final preview: Possible playing XI, betting odds and head-to-head

The fearsome Australians will take on perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup

Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semi-finals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the "Ring of Fire".

Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, has surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece.

Finch, who could do little with fast inswingers of Shaheen Shah Afridi the other night, will be looking to add to his 251 runs against New Zealand, the most by an Aussie batter against the Kiwis.

In his last two innings, Warner has shown class is permanent and form is temporary and trust him to fire in the all-important final. More is expected from Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith who is yet to make a big impact in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade pulling off a remarkable chase against Pakistan make the Australians better prepared for another close finish.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was taken 12 wickets at 10.91 average in the tournament, will be expected to deliver in the middle overs once again while Maxwell can also chip in with his off-spin.

The envious pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be playing their first T20 against New Zealand. Hazlewood had an off night against Pakistan and will be itching to bounce back.

Where to watch LIVE:

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST), while the match will begin at 7.30 pm (IST). The India vs New Zealand game will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network.

Live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can catch the LIVE blog of the game on CNBCTV18.com.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson's astute leadership.

It will be their first T20 World Cup final and if they do end up winning it, it will be a remarkable achievement for a country of five million which keeps churning out world-class players.

New Zealand, who have been the best bowling side of the group stage, showed their batting class in the semifinals against pre-tournament favourites.

Martin Guptill enjoys a good record against Australia in T20s and his opening partner Daryl Mitchell goes into the final having played the innings of his life.

Skipper Kane Williamson is due for a big score and expects him to rise to the occasion on Sunday.

Jimmy Neesham proved his value in the middle-order against England but New Zealand will miss the services of Devon Conway who punched his bat in frustration after getting dismissed in the semifinal and ended up breaking his right hand. Tim Seifert is set to replace him.

The seasoned pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult will be expected to keep Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner quiet in the powerplay.

Adam Milne has also done a decent job as the third pacer and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been impressive in the middle overs.

Australia probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Head-to-Head

Australia holds the upper hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings with 9 wins and 5 defeats, but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India.

New Zealand: 11/8

Australia: 5/8

Dubai International Stadium T20I stats:

Total matches played: 73

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling first: 38

Average 1st Inns scores: 141

Average 2nd Inns scores: 124

Highest total recorded: 211/6

Lowest total recorded: 55/10

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 overs)

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 overs)

Weather conditions:

While there is no possibility of any rain, the conditions will be hot and humid.

Pitch report:

Dubai has seen more dew than the other two venues, making defending a target challenging. With the team batting first winning only a single match toss will be a crucial factor.

With inputs from agencies