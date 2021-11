Guptill watches the 1st ball as it travels safely back to the keeper. No real swing on offer for Starc. Guptill then slices the 2nd delivery past point with good power to find the boundary for FOUR. He reaches out and slices the next delivery to third man for a single. Mitchell blocks out the 4th ball to mid-on. He then flicks the 5th ball to fine leg and a misjudgement from Hazlewood lets them grab 3 runs. Guptill edges the last ball to third man for a single. 9 runs come off the over.

New Zealand 9/0 after the first over.