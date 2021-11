How these two sides have fared in the Super 12 stage so far:

New Zealand began their campaign with a close-defeat against group leaders Pakistan, who by the way are the only team to remain undefeated in the Super 12 stage. The Kiwis however got their campaign back on track with a dominant 8-wicket victory against India with 33 balls to spare. They then brushed aside Scotland in their next game and their most recent outing was a 52-run victory against Namibia.

Afghanistan began their campaign with a thumping 130-run victory against Scotland. They then came up against Pakistan and despite a good fight went down by 5 wickets. Afghanistan won their 3rd outing as they beat Namibia by 62 runs. However, their most recent outing was against India who put 210/2 on the board before restricting Afghanistan to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.