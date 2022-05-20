Cross
New Zealand trio test positive for COVID-19 ahead of warm-up game Sussex

By Reuters  IST (Published)
"Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning," NZC said in a statement.

New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said.
The trio returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning but the four-day practice game in Brighton will go ahead as planned.
The rest of the touring party have tested negative but will continue to be monitored.
New Zealand take on England in the first test of their three-match series at Lord's starting June 2.
