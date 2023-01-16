After decimating Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series, team India is now gearing up to take on New Zealand, first in a three-match ODI series followed which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. The New Zealand tour of India will see four different captains. While India's ODI team will be led by Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will take charge of the team for the T20I series. Similarly, Tom Latham will be the skipper of New Zealand's ODI team, Mitchell Santner has been announced as the skipper of the Blackcaps' T20I team.

After decimating Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series, team India is now gearing up to take on New Zealand, first in a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.

New Zealand, who are the number one ranked team in ODIs, will begin their white-ball tour of India with three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Wednesday, January 18. The next two matches will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on January 21 and Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24.

Know all about New Zealand's white-ball tour of India

Both India and New Zealand will head into the ODI series on the back of a series clean sweep. While New Zealand blanked Pakistan 3-0, India defeated Sri Lanka by the same series scoreline.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Kane Williamson, Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

The ODI series will be followed by three-match T20I series

The first T20I will be played on January 27 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The second T20I will be played in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on January 29 and for the final match of the series, the two teams will travel to Ahemdabad where the teams will clash inside the Narendra Modi stadium on February 1.

New Zealand's T20I squad for India:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Match timings

While the ODI matches will get underway at 1.30 PM IST, the start time of three T20I is 7.30 PM.

Where to watch

The New Zealand tour of India will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be streamed live via the Disney+Hotstar app.