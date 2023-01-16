After decimating Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series and three-match ODI series, team India is now gearing up to take on New Zealand, first in a three-match ODI series followed which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. The New Zealand tour of India will see four different captains. While India's ODI team will be led by Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will take charge of the team for the T20I series. Similarly, Tom Latham will be the skipper of New Zealand's ODI team, Mitchell Santner has been announced as the skipper of the Blackcaps' T20I team.
India ODI squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.