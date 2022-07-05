New Zealand men and women cricketers sign historic five-year equal pay deal

In a historic deal, New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) agreed to have equal match fees for men and women players at both international and domestic levels across all formats and competitions, including ODIs, T20Is, Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash level.

A five-year agreement was signed on Tuesday, which will also grant professional women cricket players equity in travel, accommodation, and the wider playing and training environment. The agreement will start from August 1.

Speaking about the agreement, NZC chief executive David White said the deal “sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket", Reuters reported.

Contract terms

As per the agreement, the number of domestic contracts offered to women cricketers in New Zealand will increase to 72 from 54.

Professional men’s players will also benefit as they will get higher retainers based on the increased number of matches played, formats contested and time spent on training and playing. The players will also be able to retain their ability to play in overseas leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The agreement also boosts the number of competitive matches available to emerging players.

Apart from this, an annual women's North vs South series will be introduced for emerging international players. The NZC and six major associations have agreed to pump in additional investment in the community game.

Match fees

As per the agreement, players will receive $10,250 for Test matches, $4,000 for ODIs, $2,500 for T20Is, $1,750 for Plunket Shield matches, $800 for Ford Trophy/Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches and $575 for Super Smash matches.

Players welcome the move

New Zealand women's team skipper Sophie Devine said the agreement would serve as a massive drawcard for young women and girls toward the sport.

“It's great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men,” White Ferns captain Devine said.

New Zealand men's team captain Kane Williamson said it was important that current players support future sportspersons at all levels.

“This agreement goes a long way towards achieving that," NDTV Sports quoted Williamson as saying.