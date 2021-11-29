New Zealand hang on by a wicket to draw first test vs India

Batting heroics by debutant Shreyas Iyer backed by a brilliant display of bowling by spinners were not enough to secure India a win as Kiwi tail-enders managed to survive the pressure inserted on them at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Chasing a target of 284 to win the first test, New Zealand scored 165/9 on the last day of the match. New Zealand, who were 4 for one wicket at the beginning of the day frustrated the hosts with a wicket-less morning session thanks to a 76-run stand between overnight batsmen Will Somerville and Tom Latham.

However, the tables were turned after Umesh Yadav struck with the first ball after lunch to send Somerville back to the pavilion. Indian spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja and Patel took control of the proceedings after that despite resistance skipper Williamson.

Ravichandran Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, reaching the mark in his 80th match. The 35-year-old Ashwin went past Harbhajan (417 in 103 games) when he took the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham to get his 418th Test wicket.

Jadeja dismissed Taylor cheaply and later trapped Williamson in front of the wicket, but the India spinners had to toil for success on a surface where the ball kept low and did not turn as much as expected from a final day pitch in the sub-continent.

The second and final test starts in Mumbai on Friday.

Brief scores

India: 345 & 234/7d

New Zealand: 296 & 165/9

-with agency inputs