New York City cricket team grapples with escalating tension in Kashmir

Updated : September 08, 2019 04:31 PM IST

On the field, there is a congenial dynamic â€” even between teammates from India and Pakistan. Off it, though, the players can't escape the political realities.
The team tries to limit such conversations, keeping the focus on the fun. But as the rhetoric overseas rises, so does interest among teammates.
Jokes have been made at each other's expense; opinions thrusted upon one another. But hurt feelings were kept off the field, club president Clarence Modeste said.
