New research by La Liga proves that five substitutions help enhance player performance and prevent injuries in Spanish football

The two studies have been carried out in collaboration with 4 Spanish universities, and are based on data from LaLiga's Mediacoach tool, with the results published in leading scientific journals in 2023. The results show that five substitutions increase physical performance, high intensity play and help prevent injuries among LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs.

LaLiga Sports Research, the sports investigation area of LaLiga, together with several Spanish universities, have published two new scientific studies in which the results support the benefits of the five substitutions rule. The studies, carried out using data from LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs obtained through Mediacoach, agree that the option of five substitutions increases physical performance and is beneficial when it comes to preventing injuries, especially in terms of high intensity play .

The first study was carried out in collaboration with the CEU Cardenal Herrera University, the Rey Juan Carlos University and the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, and was published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine in January 2023. The results are convincing: the change in the number of substitutions rule increases performance at high intensity , even though coaches do not make the time of the first substitution any earlier.

With the increase in changes, however, coaching staff are better at managing the physical load on players, allowing them to improve physical performance , as evidenced by the increase in sprints performed at over 21km/h per game . This increase in physical intensity, with more sprints per game, helps to further enhance the visual and physical spectacle of top-level football played in LaLiga competitions.

In the study, data was collected from 17 LaLiga teams through Mediacoach, the powerful video analysis tool created in-house, which collects more than 3,500,000 pieces of data each matchday from the 19 cameras installed in the stadiums, and then processes the data before making it available to the clubs, who have access to these advanced metrics that collect and analyse everything that happens on the pitch.

This data is being used for scientific research in collaboration with academic institutions since the creation of the Sports Research and Mediacoach Department, within LaLiga's Competitions Department.

This research complements another developed with the collaboration of INEF - Technical University of Madrid , published in the scientific journal Sports, which also shows that five substitutions can increase individual and collective physical performance , facilitating a greater number of rotations with a double benefit: players burdened with more minutes can rest more, and players with low participation have more opportunities to play.