New F1 season starts on Friday in Bahrain; here is how you can watch it live in India

The new Formula One season will be starting this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Motorsports enthusiasts can catch the 1,000 HP racing beasts on March 3-4 on the practice laps and on March 5 for the actual race. However, catching the races may get more difficult than before. While in previous years, fans were able to catch the live broadcast of the races on the Star Sports TV channels and on the Disney+Hotstar OTT platform, this year's things are slightly different.

Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar have not renewed their broadcasting rights for the 2023 season. With this, there is no way for fans to catch the live broadcast on television. However, this doesn’t mean that fans can’t watch the races at all.

Fans will now be able to catch the Formula One races live through the OTT platform F1 TV, newly launched in India. Created by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the platform will have two different subscription plans – F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro. The F1 TV Access Plan will allow fans to catch delayed race footage, live timing data and more. However, if fans want to catch the races live, they will need to shell out for the premium F1 TV Pro plan.

The F1 TV Pro plan will allow fans to catch live race broadcasts. But the subscription will also give fans access to other features like live driver cameras and team radio access, live stream F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races, access to exclusive F1 shows, and get real-time telemetry data including live driver maps.

The F1 TV Access plan has been priced at $19.99 per year (Rs 1,650 a year) or $2.99 a month (Rs 246 a month). The F1 TV Pro plan will cost $29.99 a year (Rs 2,475 a year) or $3.99 a month (Rs 329 a month). If fans take the more expensive plan and pay it monthly, then it will cost them nearly Rs 4,000 a year.

While multiple devices can use an F1 TV Pro account, with up to six devices able to be registered at a time, only one device will be able to stream the races on match day.