The Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a 50-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital but the franchise won the hearts of Twitterati by hanging their injured skipper Rishabh Pant's jersey on top of their dugout during the game.

Delhi Capitals (DC) certainly missed their skipper Rishabh Pant on the field against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday as the Ricky Ponting-coached side succumbed to a 50-run loss in their opening game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the DC management won the hearts of people on the internet by hanging Pant’s jersey on top of the dugout at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. ‘Always in our dugout. Always in our team,’ the franchise’s official Twitter handle said as they posted a picture of the same after the game commenced.

Pant also engaged in a heartening exchange with the team on the social networking website as he mentioned, “I am 13th player coz of impact rule otherwise would have been 12th man 😊😊😊❤️,” after the team put out a tweet asking its followers to predict their playing XI for the match against Lucknow.

“Rishabh will be sitting beside me in the dugout for all DC home games. I have asked if we can put Rishabh's Jersey number somewhere in Jersey or the cap so that we can make him feel that he is with us all the time,” head coach Ponting had said in one of his media interactions leading up to the tournament.

The Capitals’ middle order was severely handicapped in Pant’s absence as their chase faltered despite captain David Warner playing a spirited knock of 56 runs. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan were dismissed for 0 and 4 runs respectively whereas Rovman Powell (1), Aman Khan (4) and Axar Patel (16) failed to step up during the chase as well.

Warner found some support from South African middle-order batsman Rilee Rossouw, who notched 30 runs off 20 deliveries but the asking rate had already climbed drastically when he got in the groove. Delhi will face the Gujarat Titans on the former’s home turf on April 4.