Netherlands vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini With their hopes of making the semi-finals hanging by a thread, Pakistan need to win all three of their remaining matches, starting with the game against Netherlands, to keep their faint hopes of qualifying alive.

After back-to-back final-ball defeats Pakistan are now in a do-or-die situation as they take on Netherlands in their third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. For Babar Azam’s team to keep their faint hopes of qualifying alive, it’s vital they come away with a win at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

After losing to India in a high-intensity tournament opener, Pakistan went on to fall short against Zimbabwe in another tense final-ball finish. Apart from mental scars, that defeat also takes Paksitan’s fate away from their own hands as they now depend on other results going their way to qualify.

Also Read

However, the least Pakistan need to do is win all their remaining matches, so that they can pounce if any teams above them slip-up. They’ll need their top two batters to start firing again and also other players will have to step-up and hold their nerve in high-pressure situations.

Netherlands on the other hand are seated bottom of the group after back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh and India respectively. They were no match for India however the Dutch players have shown sparks of what they can achieve together as a group.

Scot Edwards and his team will be hungry to make their mark in the tournament and they’ll be hoping to pull off a major upset against a wounded Pakistan team.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Pakistan: L-L-W-W- L

Netherlands: L-L-L-W-W

Pakistan vs Netherlands Head to head in T20Is

Matches played: 1

Pakistan wins: 1

Netherlands wins: 0

PAK vs NED Pitch Report and Weather: Perth is expected to see some early rainfall but clear skies are predicted during the afternoon when the match will be played. The pitch has provided good pace and bounce and Pakistan’s pacers should enjoy bowling on this track.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Possible XI:

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Netherlands Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

PAK vs NED Top Fantasy Picks:

Keeper - Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen - Babar Azam, Shan Masood, MaxDowd

All-rounders - Colin Ackermann, Shadab Khan, Baas de Leede

Bowlers - Paul van Meekeren, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Fred Klaassen

Betting odds (bet 365)

Pakistan: 7

Netherlands: 1.09

Where to watch live: The match begins at 4.30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.