Netherlands vs Pakistan Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: Shadab Khan picks his third, NED 4 down

Catch the live score and updates from the Netherlands vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 being played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Sunday, October 30.
WICKET! Shadab gets another one off the first ball of his over. This time it's the big wicket of Max O'Dowd. It was a flatter delivery on the stumps, the batter tried to work it away but missed it completely. It was plumb in front. DRS also couldn't save O'Dowd as he is adjudged lbw.
Max ODowd lbw b Shadab Khan 8(13)