Netherlands vs Pakistan Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: Shadab Khan picks his third, NED 4 down

Catch the live score and updates from the Netherlands vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 being played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Sunday, October 30.

3 runs and a wicket from Naseem's over! Pakistani bowlers have just not given anything away today! 

NED 71/5 after 16 overs.

 

WICKET! The Dutch skipper is gone and Netherlands are 5 down! Edwards comes inside the line of the ball and scoops it to fine leg but Iftikhar comes running in from fine leg and puts in a dive to take a good low catch. 

Edwards c Iftikhar Ahmed b Naseem Shah 15 (20)

A brilliant spell from Shadab Khan comes to an end, 3/22 it is from the leggie! Trapped Ackermann LBW on the second ball. Edwards then manged to sweep him for a FOUR past short fine leg on the fifth ball, 9 off the over. 

NED 68/4 after 15 overs.

 

WICKET! On a pitch which is more suitable to pacers, it's spinner Shadab Khan who is walking away with the wickets, third for him! Ackermann tries to go for a reverse sweep but misses and is plumb in front. LBW it is!

Ackermann lbw b Shadab Khan 27 (27)

Singles and doubles are not going to hurt Pakistan. 6 off Afridi's over. Shaheen missed a run out chance on the first ball of his over as he had three stumps to aim at the non-striker's end when the batters went for a quick single. 

NED 59/3 after 14 overs.

 

Another economical over from Wasim Jr comes to an end, 4 off it. Forget boundaries, runs have been scarce in this match! 

NED 53/3 after 13 overs.

 

Some innovation from Ackermann against the tearing pace off Rauf!  Walks across in the crease and scoops a pacy good length ball for a FOUR over Rizwan's head. 

NED 49/3 after 12 overs.

FOUR! A boundary at last for Netherlands! Ackermann comes down the track to Shadab, swings hard but only manages to get a thick outside edge which goes past short third for a much needed boundary. 9 off the over. 

NED 43/3 after 11 overs.

Still no boundaries for Netherlands, 6 off Nawaz's over. The Dutch need to up the ante if they want to reach to a competitive total. 

NED 34/3 after 10 overs.

Another successful over for Shadab and Pakistan. Gets O'Dowd lbw on the first ball, then goes for an lbw review against Scott Edwards on the third ball, but couldn't get the wicket. 

NED 28/3 after 9 overs.

WICKET! Shadab gets another one off the first ball of his over. This time it's the big wicket of Max O'Dowd. It was a flatter delivery on the stumps, the batter tried to work it away but missed it completely. It was plumb in front. DRS also couldn't save O'Dowd as he is adjudged lbw. 

Max ODowd lbw b Shadab Khan 8(13)

The Men in Green continue to keep it tight. 5 runs off Mohammad Nawaz's first over. The Dutch need to get a move on here! 

NED 26/2 after 8 overs.

 

Shadab gets a WICKET off his first ball, 2 runs and a wicket off his first over. Netherlands are just not getting away! 

NED 21/2 after 7 overs.

 

WICKET! What a start for Shadab Khan! Lucky scalp for him as it was a short one, Cooper pulls him but straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket! It's not going Netherlands' way! 

Tom Cooper c Mohammad Wasim Jr b Shadab Khan 1 (2)

 
 

BANG! This is serious pace from Haris Rauf! Digs a short one, de Leede goes for the pull but misses and gets hit on the helmet grille. He has to walk back with the physio. Tom Cooper is the new batter. Just 1 off Rauf's first over. 

NED 19/1 after 6 overs.