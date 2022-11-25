FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Ecuador Preview: Head to head, betting odds, live streaming

Both teams come into this game on the back of 2-0 victories in their tournament openers as Netherlands beat African champions Senegal while Ecuador overcame the hosts Qatar.

Ecuador and Netherlands will both be looking to take a big step towards progressing to the knockout stages at the FIFA World Cup 2022 when the two sides clash at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday, November 25. Both teams come into this game on the back of 2-0 victories in their tournament openers at Qatar.

Netherlands had to dig deep against reigning African champions Senegal in their first outing with the game goalless going into the final 10 mins. Rising star Cody Gakpo finally opened the scoring with a deft header in the 84th minute before Davy Klaasen hammered home a second to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia and will be looking to make up for lost time by quickly sealing progress into the next round. They’ve finished runners-up at three World Cups, most recently losing to Spain in the 2010 final, and are making their 11th appearance at the tournament.

Ecuador meanwhile are fresh from a 2-0 victory of their own as they provided hosts Qatar with a harsh reality check in their opening game of the tournament. Captain Enner Valencia scored both goals to become the outright leading scorer for his country at the World Cup, taking his tally in the competition to six.

Ecuador also condemned Qatar to the unwanted record of becoming the first host nation in the 92-year history of the tournament to lose the opening game of the World Cup.

La Tri were also absent from the 2018 edition of the World Cup and were knocked out of the group stages in 2014. Their best-ever finish in the tournament was a last-16 appearance back in 2006 where they lost to England.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Team News: Memphis Depay wasn’t fit to start for Netherlands in their opener but was able to come on in the second half. Depay will be expected to start in this game replacing Vincent Janssen.

Valencia was subbed off in the second half against Qatar after picking up a minor knock on his knee but he’s expected to be fit to start this game.

Form Guide: (Last five matches - Most recent first)

Netherlands: W-W-W-W-D

Ecuador: W-D-D-D-W

Netherlands vs Ecuador Head-to-Head: The two sides have only played each other twice before, both encounters coming in friendlies. The Dutch won 1-0 in 2006 and they drew 1-1 in 2014.

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Netherlands: 1.72

Ecuador: 5.25

Draw: 3.60

Predicted Line-Ups:

Netherlands Possible Starting XI: Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Depay.

Ecuador Possible Starting XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada.

Where to watch and match timing: The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website.