Netherlands script history by beating West Indies in the Super Over of ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands stunned West Indies in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers as the Dutchmen defeated the team from the Caribbean in a thrilling clash at the Takashinga Cricket Club on Monday. The full-strength West Indian unit, led by Shai Hope, were handed a defeat by a second-string Netherlands team with star all-rounder Logan Van Beek striking 30 runs in the super over against Jason Holder.

Hope’s men produced an absolute blinder of batting performance in the first innings. Powered by Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 104, West Indies smashed 374/6 in the opening essay of the game.

Openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles made valuable contributions of 76 and 54 runs respectively and Keemo Paul’s late cameo of 46 runs off 25 deliveries took the team to a potentially match-winning total.

However, the Netherlands did not give up. They gave the chase their all and a 146-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Teja Nidamanuru (111) and skipper Scott Edwards (67) ensured that they got within touching distance of the target. The duo of van Beek and Aryan Dutt provided the final push yet Alzarri Joseph’s incredible final over meant that the scores were tied.

Interestingly, West Indies opted to go with Holder for the super over and this is when all hell broke loose. Van Beek showed no mercy as he creamed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) player for three sixes and boundaries each and helped the Netherlands get to 30 in the decisive over.

West Indies faltered miserably in their batting effort and lost two wickets for eight runs in merely five deliveries. With this defeat, the two-time ICC Men’s ODI World Cup champions appear to be under severe threat of missing the flight to India for the main tournament later this year.