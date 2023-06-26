CNBC TV18
Netherlands script history by beating West Indies in the Super Over of ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifiers

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 26, 2023 11:27:35 PM IST (Published)

Interestingly, West Indies opted to go with Holder for the super over and this is when all hell broke loose. Van Beek showed no mercy as he creamed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) player for three sixes and boundaries each and helped the Netherlands get to 30 in the decisive over.West Indies faltered miserably in their batting effort and lost two wickets for eight runs in merely five deliveries. With this defeat, the two-time ICC Men’s ODI World Cup champions appear to be under severe threat of missing the flight to India for the main tournament later this year.

Netherlands stunned West Indies in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers as the Dutchmen defeated the team from the Caribbean in a thrilling clash at the Takashinga Cricket Club on Monday. The full-strength West Indian unit, led by Shai Hope, were handed a defeat by a second-string Netherlands team with star all-rounder Logan Van Beek striking 30 runs in the super over against Jason Holder.

Hope’s men produced an absolute blinder of batting performance in the first innings. Powered by Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 104, West Indies smashed 374/6 in the opening essay of the game.
Will India go with Sanju Samson as their wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup 2023?
Openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles made valuable contributions of 76 and 54 runs respectively and Keemo Paul’s late cameo of 46 runs off 25 deliveries took the team to a potentially match-winning total.
