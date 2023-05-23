Neeraj Chopra takes number one spot in World Athletics men's javelin ranking

Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433). Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points.

Prior to this, the 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then. In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious trophy.

He won the title at the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m. He will next compete at the FBK Games on June 4 in the Netherlands, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

Here’s a look at the Indian Javelin Star’s top records, achievements, and awards.

In 2018, Neeraj Chopra was honoured with the Arjuna Award.

He received the Arjuna Award and the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) in 2020 for excellence in sports.

In 2021, he received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (formerly known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award).

In 2022, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

He also received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) in 2022.

In the 2022 Diamond League event held in Zurich, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title.

In the 2022 World Athletics Championship, he scripted history again as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships.