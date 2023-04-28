After Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Neeraj Chopra lends support to protesting wrestlers: 'It hurts me...'

Many women wrestlers, including minors, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, of sexual harassment and intimidation.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice...," Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he came out in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the athlete said, "As nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not." He went on to say that this is a "sensitive issue" and "must be dealt with an impartial and transparent manner". He further called for "quick action" in the matter.

In a tweet on April 26, Bindra said the voices of the protesting wrestlers must be heard and proper action must be taken since their allegations are pretty serious. He also highlighted the need for a proper ‘safeguarding mechanism’ in India to tackle issues of sexual assault in sports. Gutta also agreed with Bindra's statement.

As these athletes raised their voices, Olympic bronze medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Commonwealth gold medalist Vinesh Phogat remain at the forefront of the renewed protests amid sexual allegations against WFI chief Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Why are wrestlers protesting?

Click here to know what he said. Many women wrestlers, including minors, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, of sexual harassment and intimidation. Dismissing the allegation, Singh vowed to fight to prove his innocence.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief.

The wrestlers have also been demanding Brij Bhushan's arrested.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) demanded registration of an FIR against police officers for not lodging a case in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

"The wrestlers, including a minor, had filed a police complaint on April 21, but no FIR has been registered," the DCW panel said. The Commission also accused the police of failing to ensure safety and security of the complainants and leaking their identity while terming it as a matter of serious concern.

"The complainant has further alleged that identities of the complainants have been leaked by the Delhi Police as they have been receiving threatening phone calls only following filing of the complaint with Delhi Police. They have raised serious concerns regarding their safety as well," the panel said.

The fiasco dates back to January this year when the Indian wrestlers accompanied by Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia staged protests calling for action against the WFI supremo. However, in the current round of protests, only Sakshi, Vinesh, and Bajrang have come out to protest.

After meeting protesters on Thursday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met said, "We heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee. We also want an impartial probe. There were 14 meetings that were conducted. Everybody was given an opportunity to keep their point of view in front of an oversight committee."