sports News

After Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Neeraj Chopra lends support to protesting wrestlers: 'It hurts me...'

After Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Neeraj Chopra lends support to protesting wrestlers: 'It hurts me...'
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 10:47:13 AM IST (Updated)

Many women wrestlers, including minors, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, of sexual harassment and intimidation.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice...," Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he came out in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the athlete said, "As nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not." He went on to say that this is a "sensitive issue" and "must be dealt with an impartial and transparent manner". He further called for "quick action" in the matter.
Before Neeraj Chopra, former Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and badminton player Jwala Gutta raised their voices in support of the protesting wrestlers.
