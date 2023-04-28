After Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Neeraj Chopra lends support to protesting wrestlers: 'It hurts me...'

3 Min(s) Read
Many women wrestlers, including minors, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, of sexual harassment and intimidation.
"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice...," Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he came out in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Taking to Twitter, the athlete said, "As nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not." He went on to say that this is a "sensitive issue" and "must be dealt with an impartial and transparent manner". He further called for "quick action" in the matter.
Before Neeraj Chopra, former Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and badminton player Jwala Gutta raised their voices in support of the protesting wrestlers.