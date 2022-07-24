Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in men's javelin finals at World Athletics Championships 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with his fourth throw of 88.13 metres in the men's Javelin finals at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a best throw of 90.54 metres and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won bronze with a best throw of 88.09 metres.

Chopra became the second Indian -- and first Indian man -- to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. In 2003, long jumper Anju Bobby George won bronze.

Chopra and compatriot Rohit Yadav qualified for the final of the men's javelin at the World Athletic Championships. Chopra who was drawn in Group A of the qualification in his first attempt threw the javelin at a stunning distance of 88.39 metres to attain a direct qualification into the final.

After Chopra's sensational first throw, Yadav, who was in Group B, also qualified for the final. Rohit in his first attempt threw the javelin at a distance of 80.42m to book his place in the medal round.

The automatic qualifying mark was set at 83.50 metres. Only 12 throwers could go through to the final. So the athlete had to either fulfil the automatic qualifying criterion or be amongst the best 12 throwers from both groups to qualify for the final.