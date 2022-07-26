Big blow for India as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022

In a major blow to India's gold medal chances in athletics at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming games.

Chopra, who became only the second Indian after long jumper Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, has sustained a groin injury and will now not be able to defend his Commonwealth Games title.

After his silver medal-winning performance at Oregon, Chopra in his media interactions had said that he experienced strain in his groin during his fourth attempt in the final. But the Olympic champion had also added that he would consult his physiotherapist before evaluating the future course of action.

But on Tuesday Rajeev Mehta the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association confirmed to the news agency ANI about Neeraj's injury.

Chopra had made a full return to top-level competition since his gold at the Tokyo Olympics in June and broken the national record twice before heading into the World Championships.

In 2019 had suffered an elbow injury for which he had to miss the whole seaon and had to undergo surgery.