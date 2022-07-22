Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav qualify for World Championships final

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and compatriot Rohit Yadav qualified for the final of the men's javelin at the World Athletic Championships 2022.

Chopra who was drawn in Group A of the qualification in his first attempt threw the javelin at a stunning distance of 88.39m to attain a direct qualification into the final.

It was a historic day for India at the Hayward Field in Eugene as two Indian javelin throwers qualified for the medal round here. After Chopra's sensational first throw, Rohit Yadav, who was in Group B, also qualified for the final. Rohit in his first attempt threw the javelin at a distance of 80.42m to book his place in the medal round.

The automatic qualifying mark was set at 83.50 metres. Only 12 throwers could go through to the final. So the athlete had to either fulfil the automatic qualifying criterion or be amongst the best 12 throwers from both groups to qualify for the final.

So Chopra got a direct qualification while Yadav was the 11th best thrower in the qualification.

In the final standings, Chopra came second. Granada's Anderson Peters, who was in Group B, with a monstrous throw of 89.91m topped the qualification. Germany's Julian Weber was third with a best throw of 87.28m. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was fourth in the qualifications with his first attempt measuring 85.23m.

It was a good start. I'll give my 100% in the final. We'll see. Every day is different. I'll just give my best. We don't know who can throw far on any given day," Chopra said after his event.

"There is a little bit of zigzag in my run-up. I shook a little bit, but it was a good throw. There are so many throwers in good shape now. Five-six throwers have thrown PBs this year. They are all in excellent shape," he added.

Final standing after men's javelin qualifiers

The final of the men's javelin will be held on Sunday at around 7.15 AM IST.