Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borghain, Sunil Chhetri recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award; full list here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Mini

The selection committee has also named 35 athletes for the Arjuna honour. These include Shikhar Dhawan, Bhavina Patel, Suhas Yathiraj, Nishad Kumar among others.

Unprecedented 11 recommendations have been made for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award following India's inspiring show at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Sportpersons who were recommended for the award include Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya, woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze medal.
The selection committee has also named 35 athletes for the Arjuna honour.
The list will now be sent to the Sports Ministry for approval. The announcement of the national sports awards was delayed in order to consider the performances of para-athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics, held from August 24 to September 5.
The Khel Ratna award carries a prize purse of Rs 25 lakh and a citation, while the Arjuna award winners will get Rs 15 lakh each and a citation.
Khel Ratna recommendation list:
  1. Neeraj Chopra
  2. Ravi Dahiya
  3. Lovlina Borgohain
  4. PR Sreejesh
  5. Mithali Raj
  6. Sunil Chhetri
  7. Avani Lekhara
  8. Manish Narwal
  9. Sumit Antil
  10. Pramod Bhagat
  11. Krishna Nagar
    12. Arjuna award recommendation list:
    1. Shikhar Dhawan
    2. Bhavina Patel
    3. Suhas Yathiraj
    4. Nishad Kumar
    5. Men's hockey team
    6. Vandana Katariya
    7. Monika
    8. Bhavani Devi
    9. Simranjit Kaur
    10. Deepak Punia
    11. Abhishek Verma
    12. Simranjit Kaur
    13. Sandeep Narwal
    14. Ankita Raina
