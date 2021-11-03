Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borghain, Sunil Chhetri recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award; full list here

Unprecedented 11 recommendations have been made for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award following India's inspiring show at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Sportpersons who were recommended for the award include Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya, woman boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze medal.

The selection committee has also named 35 athletes for the Arjuna honour.

The list will now be sent to the Sports Ministry for approval. The announcement of the national sports awards was delayed in order to consider the performances of para-athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics, held from August 24 to September 5.

The Khel Ratna award carries a prize purse of Rs 25 lakh and a citation, while the Arjuna award winners will get Rs 15 lakh each and a citation.

Khel Ratna recommendation list:

Neeraj Chopra

Ravi Dahiya

Lovlina Borgohain

PR Sreejesh

Mithali Raj

Sunil Chhetri

Avani Lekhara

Manish Narwal

Sumit Antil

Pramod Bhagat

Krishna Nagar

Arjuna award recommendation list:

Shikhar Dhawan

Bhavina Patel

Suhas Yathiraj

Nishad Kumar

Men's hockey team

Vandana Katariya

Monika

Bhavani Devi

Simranjit Kaur

Deepak Punia

Abhishek Verma

Sandeep Narwal