Twitter reacts to Neeraj Chopra's injury just ahead of Commonwealth Games

India received a big blow just two days ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Birmingham Games. On Tuesday, Rajeev Mehta the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association confirmed the injury.

Chopra had complained of experiencing some strain during his fourth attempt at the World Athletics meet in Oregon where he won a silver medal.

Chopra is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the men's javelin. The 24-year-old was also supposed to be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony too.

Read:

As the news of Chopra's injury and his missing from the Games tickled in, sports fan groups, sports fans, cricket teams and many others took to Twitter to express their disappointment and wished the Olympic champion well and to come back stronger.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter: