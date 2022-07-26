Twitter reacts to Neeraj Chopra's injury just ahead of Commonwealth Games

India received a big blow just two days ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Birmingham Games. On Tuesday, Rajeev Mehta the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association confirmed the injury.

Chopra had complained of experiencing some strain during his fourth attempt at the World Athletics meet in Oregon where he won a silver medal.

Chopra is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the men's javelin. The 24-year-old was also supposed to be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony too.

As the news of Chopra's injury and his missing from the Games tickled in, sports fan groups, sports fans, cricket teams and many others took to Twitter to express their disappointment and wished the Olympic champion well and to come back stronger.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

🇮🇳 Our champion @Neeraj_chopra1 will miss out on the Commonwealth Games due to an injury he sustained at the World Athletics Championships. 🙌 Wishing him a speedy recovery!#NeerajChopra #B2022 #WCHOregon2022 #JavelinThrow #BharatArmy— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 26, 2022

🚨 Commonwealth Games 2022 update: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra won’t be participating this season due to injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery, champ @Neeraj_chopra1 🙌#B2022 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cwAxZqcmq1— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 26, 2022

Reading accounts from the World Championships made it apparent that Neeraj had evolved in to a mentorship role with the youngsters - the Indian delegation at Commonwealth Games will miss that too :( — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 26, 2022

💔💔💔 With Worlds next year and Olympics in 2024 and not to forget Asian Games next year, a correct decision. Get well soon champ. #IndianAthletics https://t.co/ZAvn6adMFL — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) July 26, 2022

Speedy Recovery to the man with the Golden Arm 👉🏻 @Neeraj_chopra1 as he is ruled out of the #CommonwealthGames2022 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/0T5A48LM70

One medal hope gone at @birminghamcg22Neeraj Chopra, recover well.#NeerajChopra — Kannan (@kannandelhi) July 26, 2022