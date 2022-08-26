Neeraj Chopra in Lausanne Diamond League 2022: When and where to watch men's javelin throw event

By CNBCTV18.com

Olympic champion and World Championship silver medalist Neeraj Chopra is poised to resume his 2022 season after a short injury layoff. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist will be making his comeback at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 on August 26.

Chopra picked up a groin injury during World Athletics Championship in Eugene after which he was ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The break has helped the 24-year-old recover from the injury as he will be seen hurling javelins at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The Indian javelin thrower was in prime form before the groin strain forced him to stay away from the sport for a little while.

Chopra had resumed top-level javelin throwing in June after his heroics in Tokyo last year. Chopra's first international appearance this year was at the Paavo Nurmi Games where with the best throw of 89.30m he created a new national record and walked away with the silver medal. A week later at the Kuortane Games Chopra finished at the top of the podium with a throw of 86.69m. Chopra continued his rich vein of form in the Stockholm Diamond league too where he bettered his personal best with a monstrous throw of 89.94m and missed the elusive 90m mark by a whisker. Then at the World Championships Chopra clinched the silver medal with an 88.13m throw before the injury disrupted his season.

The Lausanne Diamond League, to be held at the La Pontaise Olympic stadium, will be the last chance for men's javelin throwers to qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place on September 7 and 8 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Currently, with seven points, Neeraj Chopra is fourth on the Diamond League javelin throw points table behind Anderson Peters. Neeraj Chopra came second in Stockholm after world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m throw.

However, Anderson Peters has pulled out of the Lausanne event due to injuries following an attack on him in Grenada after the Commonwealth Games.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra's Lausanne Diamond League event

The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 men's javelin will start at 11:30 PM IST. The javelin throw event will be broadcast on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot.