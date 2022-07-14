Neeraj Chopra eyes World Championship glory at Oregon

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is eyeing glory at the World Athletics Championships 2022, Oregon which gets underway on Friday.

Chopra, who clinched gold in Javelin at Tokyo Olympics 2020, is looking to become only the second Indian athlete to finish on the podium at the World Championships.

India's last big hurrah was in in the 2003 World Athletics Championships when Anju Bobby George leapt 6.70 m in the women's long jump to win the bronze medal and become the first Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championships.

How has Neeraj Chopra performed this season?

The 24-year-old after his heroics at the Tokyo Games returned to action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June and rewrote the national record.

With the best throw of 89.30m, Chopra bagged the silver medal and improved his personal best to break his own national record. Chopra's previous personal best and national record of 88.07m, was set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March last year ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Chopra had already made his intentions clear as his opening throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games went as far as 86.92m. Chopra could not register a legitimate throw in his third, fourth and fifth attempt before finishing with a throw of 85.85m. The second attempt of 89.30m was enough to guarantee a silver medal for the Indian.

Four days later Chopra won his first gold medal of the year.

At the 2022 Kuortane Games Chopra battled tricky wet conditions and recorded a throw of 86.69m in his first attempt. Although he fouled in his next two attempts and did not go beyond the third attempt, Chopra's opening salvo was enough for the top podium finish.

After stamping his authority in Finland, Chopra travelled to Sweden to participate in the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League.

Chopra, who had never finished inside the top three at a Dimond League event, continued his sensational form as he registered a throw of 89.94m in his opening attempt. With that Chopra again bettered the national record that he had created at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Most importantly, Chopra's first throw at Stockholm Diamond League fell just 6 cm short of the elusive 90m-mark.

Chopra logged 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m and 86.84m in his next five attempts, but the first throw was enough to seal a second-place finish for the Olympic champion.

Summing up Neeraj Chopra's performance in 2022

Since his full-fledged return at the Paavo Nurmi Games up until the final throw at Stockholm Diamond League, Chopra has had 15 throws of which 10 have been legal and 5 have been foul throws.

Seven of the 10 legal throws have measured over 86m with the best being 89.94m.

Only Anderson Peters with a best throw of 93.07m and Jakub Vadlejch with his best throw of 90.88m have recorded better throws than Chopra.

Numbers suggest that it would be a big upset if Chopra finishes outside the top three at the World Championships.