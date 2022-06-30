Neeraj Chopra eyes maiden Diamond League event win at Stockholm

Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will look to continue his rich vein of form when he will participate at the Stockholm Diamond League tonight. Chopra has already clinched a gold and a silver medal this season.

In his first professional appearance since winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turuku with a throw that measured 89.30m. The throw helped the 24-year-old reach a new national record.

In his next appearance at the Kuortane Games, Chopra battled the rain and his best throw measured 86.60m, but it was enough for him to win the gold medal.

Chopra is participating in his first Diamond League event in four years. His previous Diamond League was in Zurich where he finished fourth with a throw of 85.73m.

Chopra is set to feature in a tough field which will include Kim Amb of Sweden, Finland's Oliver Helander, Andrian Mardane of Moldova, Anderson Peters of Grenada, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vítězslav Veselý and Julian Weber of Germany.

While Chopra is the current Olympic champion, Vadlejch won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games and has been a World Championship silver medalist once. Vadlejch's fellow countryman Veselý is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and has won the World Championship gold once. Peters has won the World Championship gold. Amb and Mardare have been Olympic Games finalists once, and Weber has ended as Olympic Games finalists on two occasions.

Of the eight participating men, Anderson with a throw of 93.07 has the Personal Best and the Season Best.

Chopra who became the Olympic champion with a throw of 87.58m has a Personal Best and Season Best of 89.30m. Ging by the form he will be eyeing to touch or breach the 90m mark,

Chopra who also has an Asian Games and Asian Championships golds has never won a Diamond League event. After Stockholm Chopra will participate in the Monaco Diamond League on August 10 and Lausanne Diamond League on August 26. Before that he will in action at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to defend his Commonwealth Games title.