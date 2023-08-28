Neeraj Chopra clinches gold at the 2023 World Athletic Championships

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his already decorated hat as he became the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletic Championships. Chopra with a throw of 88.17m throw in the men's javelin final at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest walked away with the prestigious gold.

Chopra is already the reigning Olympic champion with the gold during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Chopra was off to an unusually slow start in the final as he did not register a legal throw in his first attempt. But the Olympic champion quickly jumped into the lead in round two when he hurled the javelin at a distance of 88.17m. Chopra's rival cum friend from Pakistan Arshad Nadeem gave the Indian stiff competition as he recorded a throw of 87.82m in his third attempt to finish with the silver medal. Silver medalist at the Tokyo Games, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech, won the bronze medal with his best throw measuring 86.67m.

The final also saw commendable performances from the two other Indian javelin throwers Kishore Jena and DP Manu both of whom finished fifth and sixth respectively with their Jena's best throw measuring 84.77m and Manu's best show being 86.67m.

Other achievements to Chopra's name are silver medal during the 2022 World Athletic Championships, finishing first in the 2022 Diamond League, gold at the 2018 Asian Games, gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, gold medal at the 2017 Asian Championships, 2016 South Asian Championships, gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships and 2016 Asian Junior Championships.