Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini Zimbabwe will look to get two more points to their name to keep their semifinal hopes alive while Netherlands are still searching for their first win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

With hopes of semifinal berth in their eyes, Zimbabwe will take on Netherlands in match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. But they need to play well and a lot of things need to go their way if they are to grab a semifinal spot.

Netherlands are yet to register a win in the Super 12 with Bangladesh, India and Pakistan showing them their might. But against Bangladesh and Pakistan, they’ve showed that they can compete at the big stage. Max O’Dowd is the fifth highest run-scorer at this edition and Bas de Leede is the joint second highest wicket-taker. So, the Dutch can surely pose a fight and would like to showcase what they’ve got at the mega event one more time.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have put up a spirited performance so far. They’ve already caused an upset by beating Pakistan by 1 run and almost got through against Bangladesh in a tight finish which didn’t go their way as they lost by 3 runs. Their match against South Africa was washed out due to rain. Sikandar Raza has been their star with both bat and ball. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava have bowled well with pace and bounce. Veteran Sean Williams has also returned to run-scoring form and the team looks like a well-oiled unit.

The match should produce some good cricket with Zimbabwe coming trumps and keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Netherlands: L-L-L-L-W

Zimbabwe: L-W-NR-W-L

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe (Head to Head)

Matches played: 4

Netherlands: 1

Zimbabwe: 3

Pitch

The Adelaide pitch generally favours the batters and spinners but the conditions can help fast bowlers too as it will be very cold. Batters can target the square boundaries which are on the shorter side as compared to the straight ones.

Weather conditions

There are chances of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday but it won’t affect the match. The temperatures will hover between 15° C to 9° C.

Possible XIs

Netherlands possible XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaasen, Paul van Meekeren

Zimbabwe possible XI

Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Max O'Dowd, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Colin Ackermann

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Regis Chakabva

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen

Betting Odds (bet365)

Netherlands: 1.40

Zimbabwe: 3.00

Where to watch

The match begins at 9:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.