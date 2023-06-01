'Necessary action will be taken': Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on wrestlers’ protest

The protesting wrestlers had gathered in Haridwar on May 31 to consign their medals into Ganga river, but they were dissuaded by BKU President Naresh Tikait. Takait has given the Centre a five-day ultimatum to take action on the demands of the protesting wrestlers.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that necessary action will be taken after Delhi Police files a chargesheet on the complaints of the wrestlers. Speaking to the media on the issue of wrestlers’ protest in Mumbai, the Union Minister said the Centre is handling the issue very sensitively and the law is equal for everyone.

“We are handling this issue (wrestlers protest) very sensitively... Whatever the players demanded, we are doing all those things. Necessary action will be also taken once Delhi police file the chargesheet...To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us,” Anurag Thakur said.

India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the last few months. Singh, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj, has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including a minor. However, the BJP MP has refuted all the allegations.

Initially, the Delhi Police was hesitant to file an FIR against Singh based on wrestlers’ complaints. The cops finally registered two FIRs against the BJP MP after a Supreme Court order on April 28.

One of the FIRs has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. But, the wrestlers have alleged that the authorities are not arresting Singh since he is a powerful politician of the ruling party.

The wrestlers had been protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar for many weeks, demanding the resignation of the WFI chief and his arrest. However, the ongoing wrestlers’ protest escalated into a major tussle against the central government on May 28 after the grapplers tried to march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building.

The wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police following their scuffle with the cops as they tried to approach the New Parliament Building and FIRs were filed against them for violating law and order. Besides, their protest site at Jantar Mantar was also cleared by the police.

In its statement, UWW has expressed its disappointment over the "lack of results" of the probe into the serious allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. The international governing body for amateur wrestling has urged the authorities to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation into the allegations.