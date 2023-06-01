'Necessary action will be taken': Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on wrestlers’ protest

The protesting wrestlers had gathered in Haridwar on May 31 to consign their medals into Ganga river, but they were dissuaded by BKU President Naresh Tikait. Takait has given the Centre a five-day ultimatum to take action on the demands of the protesting wrestlers.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that necessary action will be taken after Delhi Police files a chargesheet on the complaints of the wrestlers. Speaking to the media on the issue of wrestlers’ protest in Mumbai, the Union Minister said the Centre is handling the issue very sensitively and the law is equal for everyone.

“We are handling this issue (wrestlers protest) very sensitively... Whatever the players demanded, we are doing all those things. Necessary action will be also taken once Delhi police file the chargesheet...To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us,” Anurag Thakur said.

India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the last few months. Singh, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj, has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including a minor. However, the BJP MP has refuted all the allegations.