English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homesports News

Nearly a year since the vaccine fiasco Novak Djokovic is back Down Under to play Australia Open

Nearly a year since the vaccine fiasco Novak Djokovic is back Down Under to play Australia Open

Nearly a year since the vaccine fiasco Novak Djokovic is back Down Under to play Australia Open
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 12:54:30 PM IST (Updated)

The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST2 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

IST5 Min(s) Read


The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.
In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.
Since the cancellation of Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all COVID-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.
A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had landed in Adelaide, where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters that Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.
"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public," Tiley said.
"We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.
"And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."
The former world number one won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.
The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan. 16-29.
Also Read: After 2 deaths in 24 hours, is there a need to regulate paragliding?
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Novak Djokovictennis

Next Article

Ahead of the 2023 IPL season Mumbai Indians make a change in coaching department