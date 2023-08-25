NBA, LALIGA Unite: USA and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acquires stake in RCD Mallorca

The current USA basketball and NBA Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, joins RCD Mallorca as a shareholder, after the reshaping that took place on the July 1, with Andy Kohlberg as president and main shareholder.
Steve Kerr, world-renowned figure in the world of basketball, joins RCD Mallorca filled with enthusiasm. "I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer. He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity," Kerr said upon joining the club.
Steve Kerr remembers his visit to Mallorca last year fondly, and how he will now be part of the club, "I became a RCD Mallorca member last year, and getting involved in the club now means watching all La Liga matches. I’m quite motivated, not just from a shareholder’s point of view, but because of everything that putting your heart into a club and being part of it entails, and that’s exciting."
Steve Kerr joins another NBA great, two-time MVP Steve Nash, as a RCD Mallorca shareholder.
